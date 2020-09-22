Proposed Cycle Lane for Kings Road and Elm Grove

Published: 22nd September 2020 13:49

Residents, businesses and users of the route are being asked to share their views on proposals for a new safer cycle lane along Elm Grove and Kings Road in the latest temporary emergency active travel improvements in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Council was successfully awarded funding to create safe space for active travel in response to the pandemic. As coronavirus transmission rates increase across the UK and new restrictions to ensure social distancing are introduced, it is important that we continue to make temporary improvements to our roads by creating space for social distancing while travelling and provide active travel alternatives to public transport and cars.

The proposed scheme for the temporary cycle lane on Elm Grove and Kings Road complements the council's wider aspirations for changing the way that people move to and through Elm Grove and addresses the high accident record along the route.

The new cycle route would see the creation of the first segregated cycle lane in Portsmouth. This would mean that people cycling would be separated from vehicles where possible along these roads. This aims to encourage new cyclists to use the route, in particular those who are currently worried about cycling along busy roads. While parking along the roads would be removed, by reducing the levels of traffic and creating a more welcoming environment for visitors, this scheme is also designed to support the growth of local businesses.

The proposal retains all current bus stops, loading bays and disabled parking as well as providing new loading areas for businesses and cycle parking. The design responds to initial feedback that was requested from businesses and residents along the roads earlier this month.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "Improving active travel is essential within Portsmouth especially during the pandemic and I would encourage residents, businesses and all users of the route to have their say. We may not be able to accommodate everyone's wishes in full, however, we want to give you the opportunity to have your say so we can make this a success."

For more information and to take part in the survey visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/elmgrove

