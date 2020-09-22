  • Bookmark this page

CCTV Released in Connection with Southsea Burglary

Published: 22nd September 2020 13:53
Recognise this man?

 

                                     

Hampshire Constabulary would like to speak to him after a flat was broken into on St Pauls Road, Southsea.

The burglary took place at around 3.50pm on Thursday, 10 September.

It was reported that a man entered the flat and took some keys and a wallet containing a bank card.

He then left after being disturbed by the victim.

The bank card was then used at various locations in Portsmouth and Southampton.

The man is described as being between 18-30-years old, black, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build.

Police have  released these CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation into this incident.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please call us on 101, quoting crime reference number 44200350072.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

