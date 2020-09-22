Officers Granted More Time to Interview Suspects and Make a Sixth Arrest Following Rape in Buckland

Published: 22nd September 2020 16:30

Officers investigating the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Buckland have been granted more time to interview five suspects and have made a sixth arrest.

The Police were called to Turner Road just before 1am on Sunday 20 September after the victim reported that she had been raped by a man shortly beforehand.

Two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday afternoon. They remain in custody at this time following an extension being granted to their detention until Wednesday (23 September) morning for additional questioning.

In addition, a sixth person, a 17 year-old boy was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape as part of their investigation. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

The victim is continuing to receive support from specialist officers.

Officers remain keen to speak with anyone who may have information which could assist their enquiries.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Lake Road and Turner Road early on Sunday morning, or if you have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, then please contact Hampshire Constabulary.

You will continue to see uniformed officers patrolling the area. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak with them.

Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting the reference 44200364429. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

