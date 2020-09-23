Food Waste Trial Area More Than Doubles

Published: 23rd September 2020 18:12

A further 10,000 homes will be included in the food waste collection trial in Portsmouth, building on the success of the first part of the trial which began on 16 September 2019.

Deliveries of food caddies to additional homes in the food waste trial began this week and collections will begin from 28 September. Food waste will be collected weekly on the same day as the rubbish collection.

Homes in roads that are chosen to be part of the trial will have received an introduction letter with two food caddies, as well as an information booklet and one roll of complimentary liners.

During the trial, people in selected areas are putting waste food into kitchen caddies. Instead of being incinerated and energy being recovered, the waste is recycled and turned into fuel and fertiliser. To date, around 60% of households in the trial areas taking part each week.

In addition to the existing homes in the trial, the 10,000 households in the trial expansion will cover greater areas across Wymering, Paulsgrove, Charles Dickens, Buckland, Southsea and Milton.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said:

"Portsmouth's food waste trial has had fantastic results over the past year. I'm delighted we're more than doubling the number of homes involved, just in time for Recycle Week next week.

"We've seen an impressive collective effort in recycling across Portsmouth, with 774 tonnes of food waste sent to recycling. That's as much as the weight of 7.5 blue whales. The residents' commitment to recycling has been extremely positive and hope to build on this with the expansion of the food waste trial. We are committed to do whatever we can to reduce waste and recycle more.

"Recycling is a big issue locally and nationally, residents are always asking us to do more and food waste is where we can make a really big difference, as it's food waste that makes up a huge amount of a lot of people's weekly rubbish collection (40%). I am excited to see the results of the expanded food waste trial. Thanks to the Portsmouth communities for doing such a great job."

Homes in the trial are supplied with a five-litre caddy for indoor use, a 23-litre caddy for the collection and one roll of fully compostable caddy liners free of charge. Using liners inside the caddy is not compulsory; residents can line the caddy with newspaper, or purchase 100% compostable liners from most major supermarkets.

Over 8,000 households participated in the first part of the food waste trial across Drayton, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Milton and Baffins. Since the trial began, 774 tonnes of waste has been diverted to food waste recycling, meaning nearly 20 per cent of black bag refuse for the trial areas is now being recycled.

The expansion of the food waste trial was part of the council's capital budget spending plans which can only be spent on fixed projects like buildings and facilities, rather than the day-to-day running of council services. The proposal was first announced in January 2020 and approved in February 2020.

Read more about the food waste trial.

List of additional roads in food waste trial expansion (sorted by bin collection day, in alphabetical order):

Monday -Wymering/Paulsgrove

Abbeydore Road, Arran Close, Ashford Road

Boston Road, Braintree Road, Bromyard Crescent

Chatham Close, Clacton Road, Colchester Road, Credenhill Road, Cromer Road

Dame Judith Way, Deal Road, Dersingham Close

Fairfield Square, Fitzpatrick Court

Hadleigh Road, Harleston Road, Harwich Road, Holbeach Close, Hythe Road

Islay Gardens

Jura Close

Kenchester Close, Kingsland Close, Kintyre Road

Lowestoft Road

Mablethorpe Road, Maidstone Crescent, Maldon Road, Meadowsweet Way, Mellor Close

Norwich Road

Orkney Road

Peterborough Road

Rapson Close, Rochford Road

Sevenoaks Road, Sheringham Road, Shetland Close, Skye Close, Sudbury Road

Tunstall Road

Walford Road, Walsingham Close, Washbrook Road, Whitstable Road, Widley Cottages, Wymering Lane

Tuesday - Charles Dickens/Buckland

Agincourt Road, Alexandra Road, All Saints Road, All Saints Street, April Square, Arnaud Close, Arundel Street

Baker Street, Bridgeside Close, Buckingham Green, Buckland Path

Canal Walk, Centaur Street, Charles Street, Charlotte Street, Church Path North, Church Road, Church Street, Clarence Street, Clarendon Place, Clarendon Street, Clydebank Road, Coburg Street, Commercial Road, Cornwallis Crescent, Cottage View, Crasswell Street/Durban, Cressy Road, Crown Street

Dickens Close, Drummond Road, Duke Crescent, Dumbarton Close

Edinburgh Road, Emanuel Street

Foster Road, Frederick Street

Gamble Road, Garfield Road, Garnier Street, Gladstone Place, Grafton Street

Hale Street North, Hale Street South, Hanway Road, Hercules Street, Hertford Place, Highfield Road, Holbrook Road

Jandyce Walk

Kilbride Path, Kilminston Close, Kingston Crescent, Kingston Road

Lake Road, Landport Street/Durban, Linklater Path, Little Coburg Street, Lomond Close, Longs Walk, Lords Street, Lower Wingfield Street, Lucknow Street

Malins Road, Malthouse Road, Market Way, Mayo Close, Mile End Road, Milford Road

Nelson Road, Nessus Street, North Street, Northam Street, Northbrook Close, Nutfield Place

Old Commercial Road

Paradise Street, Princes Street

Railway View

Seymour Close, Somers Road North, Spenlow Close, St Faiths Road, Stamford Street, Staunton Street, Steerforth Close, Stirling Street, Sultan Road, Surrey Street

Temple Street, Timpson Road, Tottenham Road, Turner Road

Unicorn Road, Upper Arundel Street

Victoria Street, Vivash Road

Washington Road, Watts Road, Wingfield Street

Wednesday - Southsea

Bramble Road

Chestnut Avenue

Devonshire Avenue, Devonshire Square

Fernhurst, Road, Francis Avenue, Frensham Road

Heidelberg Road

Jessie Road

Manners Road

Orchard Road

Percy Road

Shanklin Road

Talbot Road, Telephone Road

Ventnor Road

Thursday - Buckland

Ashling Lane, Aylesbury Road

Balliol Road, Basin Street, Binsteed Road, Byron Road

Carnarvon Road, Cyprus Road

Emsworth Road

Havant Road

Jersey Road

Langley Road, Lynn Road

Malta Road

Paulsgrove Road, Percival Road, Pink Road, Powerscourt Road

Queens Road

St Stephens Road

Tennyson Road, Toronto Road

Whitworth Road, Winchester Road

Friday - Milton

Anvil Court, Atalanta Close

Blendworth Road, Bonchurch Road, Brasted Court

Catisfield Road, Chevening Court, Church View, Crofton Road, Cromarty Avenue, Curlew Path

Dunlin Close

Edenbridge Road, Edgeware Road, Euston Road

Gleave Close, Godwit Road

Hollam Road

Lapwing Road, Longfield Close

Mariners Walk, Mayflower Drive, Mayles Road, Meon Road, Milebush Road, Milton Park Avenue, Moorings Way

Oxted Court

Plover Reach, Posbrooke Road

Reedling Drive, Revenge Close, Riverhead Close

Sanderling Road, Schooner Way, Seagull Close, Shelford Road, Siskin Road, Skylark Court, Sovereign Close, Sovereign Drive, St James Place

Tern Walk, The Haven

Warren Avenue, Wayfarer Close, Western Avenue, Whimbrel Close, Whitley Row

It's time to take action

Portsmouth City Council is investing in their climate change response, both by providing resource and supporting significant financial investment into schemes that will reduce carbon emissions and make the city a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.

Anyone interested in receiving news on the council's plans to tackle climate change can sign up to receive email updates by going to portsmouth.gov.uk/climateaction

