Five People Bailed Following Rape in Buckland

Published: 24th September 2020 13:55

Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that five people have been bailed following the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Buckland.

Officers were called to Turner Road just before 1am on Sunday 20 September after the victim reported that she had been raped by a man shortly beforehand.

Two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday afternoon. They have all now been conditionally bailed until 18 October pending further enquiries after a custody extension was initially granted for additional questioning.

In addition, a sixth person, a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape as part of our investigation, has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

The victim is continuing to receive support from specialist officers.

Officers remain keen to speak with anyone who may have information which could assist their enquiries.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Lake Road and Turner Road early on Sunday morning, or if you have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, then please contact us.

You will continue to see uniformed officers patrolling the area. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak with them.

Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting the reference 44200364429. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

