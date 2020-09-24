Do You Recognise These Males?

Published: 24th September 2020 14:04

Do you recognise these males? We want to speak to them in connection with a robbery where a 13 year old was assaulted

Officers appreciate this is not the clearest of photos but you may recognise the clothing worn by this pair of males.



Hampshire Constabulary want to speak to them in connection with an incident where a 13 year old boy was assaulted before his green Carrera Vengence bicycle was stolen. Three white males are suspected to be involved.



The incident occurred at 4.25pm on Monday, September 21.



Were you in the vicinity? Do you recognise either of the males or the stolen bike? We would also like you to get in touch if you have been offered this bike in suspicious circumstances.



If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 44200366740. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

