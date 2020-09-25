Portsmouth Water Launch Biodiversity Grant Scheme

Published: 25th September 2020 13:57

Portsmouth Water has launched its first biodiversity grant scheme. The scheme will be funded by Portsmouth Water up to a total of £250,000 over the next five years.

The scheme is part of our ongoing environmental commitments to enhance the habitat network surrounding land around Portsmouth Water’s operational sites.

Over the years we have improved the biodiversity and environmental aspects on our operational land for example by improving areas such as to encourage water vole habitats, wildlife and fauna to flourish and making sure everything we do has biodiversity uppermost in our minds. This scheme will allow organisations and people to help us improve our environment even more.

The fund will receive applications to cover a number of environmental areas such as:

• Biodiversity and habitat improvements e.g. coppicing woodland and wetland creation

• Invasive non-native species control e.g. Himalayan Balsam control to reduce bank erosion

• Species and habit survey projects e.g. invertebrate survey of grassland

Bob Taylor CEO, Portsmouth Water said, “We have long been a pro-active custodian of the environment and although at times the balance between providing an effective water supply and protecting the environment can be difficult we have always wherever possible seek to put the environment at the top of our priorities. Even more so when nearly every piece of customer research we have conducted has come to the conclusion that the environment must be at the top of our priorities. This scheme allows for others to help us ensure that the environment flourishes in order for the next generation to enjoy.”

We are offering two grant schemes – A small grant scheme allowing for a single Payment up to £1,000 for projects and a large grant scheme between £1,000 and £10,000. The scheme is now open and all applications must be received by Friday 16th October 2020.

For more details on how to apply please visit:

https://www.cleanwaterpartnership.co.uk/biodiversity

For more information, contact Ian Limb, Head of Human Resources. Telephone 07850

775578, e-mail i.limb@portsmouthwater.co.uk

