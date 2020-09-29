Portsmouth’s Mary Rose Receives £250,000 National Lottery Support to Help Survive Covid-19 Crisis

Published: 29th September 2020 09:52

The Mary Rose is delighted to have received £250,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help it survive the financial peril caused by the COVID 19 crisis.

The Museum closed to the public in March 2020 due to lockdown, leading to the loss of 84% of its annual income, which is generated from visitors during April-August each year. The Mary Rose was quickly in jeopardy, as the majority of costs to care for the internationally significant collection continue, despite public closure. 82% of staff were furloughed and costs cut wherever possible, but the costs of keeping the 500 year old artefacts in the right environmental conditions 24/7, year round are extremely high due to the need for specialist staff and complex systems and equipment.

Helen Bonser-Wilton, Chief Executive of the Mary Rose Trust said: “National Lottery players were instrumental in funding the creation of the Mary Rose Museum, so we are exceptionally grateful to receive this renewed support to help cover the costs of caring for Mary Rose during this crisis period. The National Lottery Heritage Fund has been a beacon of hope for so many heritage organisations during this challenging period and its emergency funding is providing a much needed lifeline to UK heritage organisations.”

She continues “The Mary Rose reopened in August, offering joint tickets to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with the National Museum of the Royal Navy and we are delighted to welcome our visitors again. Securing more support over the coming months is going to be crucial to ensure that the Mary Rose can be enjoyed by future generations.”

The funding, made possible by National Lottery players, was awarded through The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Emergency Fund. £50million was made available to provide emergency funding for those most in need across the heritage sector.

The UK-wide fund aimed to address both immediate emergency actions and help organisations to start thinking about recovery.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefiting our personal wellbeing. All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we are pleased to be able to lend our support to organisations such as the Mary Rose Trust during this uncertain time.”

Like the Mary Rose Trust, other charities and organisations across the UK that have been affected by the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus outbreak are being given access to a comprehensive package of support of up to £600 million of repurposed money from The National Lottery. This money is supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and span the arts, community, charity, heritage, education, environment and sports sectors.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is raised every week for good causes, including heritage of local and national importance. By playing The National Lottery, people up and down the country are making an amazing contribution to the nationwide-response to combatting the impact of COVID-19 on local communities across the UK.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Emergency Fund is now closed for applications. To find out more about how The National Heritage Emergency Fund is supporting the sector at this time please visit: https://www.heritagefund.org.uk/responding-coronavirus-covid-19

To find out more about the National Lottery Good Causes , visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/coronavirus-pandemic-response

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.