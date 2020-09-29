Socially-Distanced Summer Concerts Raised Over £6000 for Charity

Published: 29th September 2020 16:30

Ticketholders for this summer's Lockdown Mastered socially-distanced concerts in Southsea helped raise £6420 for the event's two nominated charities - Rowans Hospice and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

The concerts, organised by Portsmouth City Council in partnership with the Wedgewood Rooms, saw a line-up of music, comedy and family entertainment brought back to the seafront for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

(LR) Geoff Priestley, Wedgewood Rooms; Ruth White, Rowans Hospice; Robert Field, RNRMC; Cllr Pitt

Families and small groups were able to book their own socially-distanced bubble to sit in while they enjoyed the live shows. The funds raised through their ticket purchases have now been presented to Rowans Hospice and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, with each charity receiving a cheque for £3210.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader, comments: "Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket for the Lockdown Mastered shows and who helped to raise over £6000 for Rowans Hospice and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. It was great to see people back at the seafront enjoying live entertainment, happily complying with the safety measures we had in place, and supporting these two important charities."

