Can You Help Hampshire Constabulary Find Missing Farai in Portsmouth?

Published: 29th September 2020 18:17

Can you help us find a missing man in Portsmouth?

Farai Manungo, 29, had been staying at an address in Cottage Grove, Southsea, in the last few days.

However, we are now concerned for his welfare, and he is no longer at the address and has not been in contact with anyone for several hours.

Officers are making enquiries and it is believed he would have last been in the area of Queen Alexandra Hospital.

We are now turning to the public for assistance.

If you see the man in this picture, or have any information which can help us find him, please call 101, quoting reference 719 of today's date (September 29).

