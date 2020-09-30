Portsmouth

Local News COVID-19 guidelines for safety of students and residents Published: 30th September 2020 13:45 In response to growing concerns from residents about the student population returning to University this month, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson along with Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Portsmouth and Marcus Kennedy, Senior Inspector at Hampshire Police, have released a statement to explain provisions being made to keep students and residents safe.

"Over the last few weeks you may have noticed students returning to the city for the start of term which is Monday 5 October. The University is expecting about 20,000 students this year, of whom about one-third already live in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. "Residents have understandable concerns that an influx of students may cause a spike in COVID-19 cases. In light of this, it is important to explain how, in partnership with the City Council, Public Health Portsmouth, Portsmouth Hospital University Trust, and the Police, the University is making its campus safe for students and other residents. It is also vital that residents feel they have means through which they can raise concerns." Moving in: The University has delayed the start of term to 5 October 2020. Students have been moving into their halls of residence accommodation in a managed way since 12 September to reduce numbers at any one time. This structured move-in is working well and will continue until 11 October. As government guidance has changed, students have been informed about what this means for their living arrangements. On campus: The University has significantly reconfigured its campus. Within buildings there are one-way systems, signage and floor markings to help everyone social distance properly. Except for exempt individuals, masks must be worn inside buildings. All large group teaching has been moved online. Temperature scanning is mandatory inside key buildings, including the University Library, and there are hand sanitising stations around the campus. The University has conducted a room-by-room review of ventilation to ensure that no areas are provided with recirculated air: rooms with inadequate ventilation will not be used. Detailed risk assessments have also been completed for all its buildings and activities. University COVID-19 testing: The University is hosting a Department of Health and Social Care-run testing centre in its Eldon Building car park on Bedford Street. Tests are for any resident exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Appointments are available through the NHS booking portal. The University is also funding a separate testing facility for its staff and students who are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. It is important to stress that this facility is being funded by the University alone. It is right that the University do what it can to monitor and reduce the spread of COVID-19, particularly among students. The testing will enable the University to quickly identify whether infection rates are increasing and respond rapidly. We believe that this testing facility will help the city-wide fight against any rising infection rate. The University plans to test around 10% of the University population every two weeks. Anyone testing positive will automatically enter the NHS's ‘test and trace' scheme and be required to follow the same quarantine procedures as everyone else. Individual responsibility off-campus: Like everyone else, students are expected to take personal responsibility for their own and others' safety and the vast majority do this. The University's role - as well that of its partners - is to support students to act responsibly and to take any necessary steps against those who do not. There are regular communications with students asking them to follow government rules and outlining the potential consequences if they do not. These include fines from the Police, as well as University penalties for misconduct ranging from temporary suspension to permanent exclusion. Hampshire Police has been granted greater enforcement powers to break up social gatherings, issue fines and ensure face coverings are worn where required. Whilst the Police's approach remains to support students and the public in following the regulations, officers will continue to engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce. The City Council, the Police, Public Health officials, the University and the Students' Union are also in regular communication, sharing information and identifying any issues that need to be addressed. If residents have concerns, what do they do?: If residents are concerned about a social gathering or other disturbance, they should first report a breach of COVID regulations on the Hampshire Police website or by calling 101. Please do not use 999 except for emergencies. Resident complaints about student behaviour can be made to the University's Student and Neighbour Liaison Service which can be contacted on 023 9284 3214 or on student-neighbourliaison@port.ac.uk. Any resident who wishes to report a noise disturbance should do so via the council website or by calling 023 9283 4092. Working together to support the City: Portsmouth City Council, the University of Portsmouth and Hampshire Police are working in partnership to ensure a joined-up approach and we hope this reassures you that, in a time of uncertainty and worry, we are committed to working together and doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our whole community. Residents have a right to expect that we act to keep them safe and students have a right to their education. We believe that the measures explained and the procedures outlined - as well as our commitment to respond rapidly to any changes - are the best way to support all our community. Further information from the council regarding COVID-19 guidelines and how the city is working to keep its residents and students safe can be found here.