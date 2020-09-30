Man charged with attempted robbery after incident on Orchard Road

Published: 30th September 2020 14:01

A man has been charged following an attempted robbery at an address on Orchard Road, Southsea.

Matthew James Smith, 22, of Milton Road in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted robbery after the incident on Sunday (27 September) between 6pm and 6.20pm.

Smith also assaulted the victims, a 91-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman, during the incident. Nothing was stolen.

He was charged yesterday, 29th September, and was remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Smith has been further remanded in custody and is next due at Portsmouth Crown Court on 2 November.

