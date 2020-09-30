https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man charged with attempted robbery after incident on Orchard Road

Published: 30th September 2020 14:01

A man has been charged following an attempted robbery at an address on Orchard Road, Southsea.

 

 Matthew James Smith, 22, of Milton Road in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted robbery after the incident on Sunday (27 September) between 6pm and 6.20pm.

Smith also assaulted the victims, a 91-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman, during the incident. Nothing was stolen.

He was charged yesterday, 29th September, and was remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Smith has been further remanded in custody and is next due at Portsmouth Crown Court on 2 November.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies