Groundlings Theatre replace annual Panto with A (socially distanced) Christmas Carol

Published: 1st October 2020 10:54

Groundlings Theatre replace their Panto with a new and socially distanced version of a Christmas Classic.

With many theatres across the country still closed and unsure about their future, local venue Groundlings Theatre is turning an unfortunate situation into something good with its announcement for their first in-house production since the pandemic shut down venues.

The venue announced the cancellation of their acclaimed panto, instead replacing it with a brand new version of 'A Christmas Carol'. Not only will this be the first production by the charity that recently took over operation of the historic building, the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens has even greater sentiment with the Georgian theatre as it was the location where Elizabeth Dickens went into labour and her waters broke during a dance held by the original operators, the Portsea Beneficial Society.

Groundlings Theatre production coordinator, Amy Harrison commented, "Whilst we are obviously disappointed in not being able to stage Dick Whittington this year, we are an incredibly resilient company and what we have planned for this new version of A Christmas Carol, we believe will leave audiences with a big smile and feeling full of Christmas cheer."

The production will feature a core cast of professional actors and an ensemble of local amateur actors looking to get first-hand experience of a professional production.

A Christmas Carol will take place from 11th December to 30th December and the venue will be fully Covid compliant with socially distanced seating.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.groundlings.co.uk or via the phone on 02392 737370.

Groundlings Theatre will be holding open auditions for ensemble parts on 4th October 2020, for more information please visit their Facebook page.

