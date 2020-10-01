Getting to Know You

One month ago, we took on the running of the AboutMyArea Portsmouth website and Facebook page and what a month it has been! We have thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of the platform and it has been a steep learning curve as we have tried to maintain what is clearly a hugely popular part of Portsmouth's culture.

We have been really taken aback by how many of you read and engage with our stories, reassuring us that there is a place for free, easy to access, digital news and information, uniterrupted by adverts and other pop-ups.

We have averaged around 16,000 visitors to our website each week and have reached thousands of you via Facebook. Your likes and reactions on Facebook have been fascinating to see and you clearly enjoy and appreciate the opportunity to comment on and debate local issues.

Running the site has enabled us to meet (albeit virtually in most instances) so many of you who are involved in the running of, and who are invested in the future growth, of Portsmouth, and we have only scratched the surface. We are excited about future partnerships and relationships that will serve to enhance our service and help us achieve our aim of connecting the people of Portsmouth, from Cosham to Southsea, North End to Milton.

The Future

We have lots of ideas and thoughts around the future development of our platforms and are currently working on a strategic plan to help us achieve our vision.

We have learned very quickly that:

· there is a strong appetite for digital news and information amongst our population and that most of you, 80% in fact, access it via your mobile devices.

· you love to hear about local issues and local people.

· you love photos and images of our city.

· we are not providing enough relevant content for large sections of the resident community, especially our younger demographic and minority groups.

· we can better provide for our student population (24,000) and the millions who visit our city each year.

· we could provide greater diversity in our content to satisfy and attract more readers.

· video does not currently feature to any great extent on our platforms.

· there is a gap in the Portsmouth locale for a ‘one stop shop’ of relevant and up to date news and information that will serve all stakeholders.

We aim to address these issues in different ways:

· by generating more original stories and features that help tell the story of our great city.

· by offering greater opportunity for the people of Portsmouth to have a voice and contribute content to our site.

· by launching a new social media brand and platforms: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, so we can tell our stories in different ways to different people

· by developing an App that will allow more people to access our free news and information and have access to a whole host of new features. businesses will also be able to take advantage of exciting new features to promote their goods and services including push notifications, digital loyalty schemes, geo location and online contact/booking forms.

· by developing partnerships with key stakeholders in the City’s present and future growth and development.

Take Part

· We are now looking for contributors to our site, so whether you would like to write a feature, a blog, a film review, produce a podcast or simply tell us your story, then please submit your ideas or contact us for a chat.

· You can also engage via social media in the form of comments, likes, shares, emojis etc but please do follow our house rules.

· If you have any ideas about how we might improve our service, then please let us know.

If you would like to be part of our future and help us achieve our aim of connecting the people of Portsmouth, then do please get in touch via our email address: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

Peter, Micaheal and Hope Hopkinson x

