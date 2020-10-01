Witness Appeal and Man Arrested Following Serious Assault in Portsmouth

Published: 1st October 2020 18:14

Hampshire Constabulary are seeking witnesses who may have dash cam footage that may assist thier enquiries after a 26 year-old man was seriously assaulted in Portsmouth last night (Wednesday 30 September).

At around 9:10pm the victim, who had been walking along Gamble Road, was approached by a man who had got out of a blue vehicle. The man assaulted the victim, leaving him with a laceration to his neck, and drove off. The victim called for help when he got to Derby Road and remains at Q+A hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

A 24 year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of police enquiries. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers will be patrolling and speaking to people in the local area today.

If you saw the blue vehicle at around the time of the incident, have dash cam footage of this car, or saw what happened then please call 101 quoting 44200379979.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

