https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Witness Appeal and Man Arrested Following Serious Assault in Portsmouth

Published: 1st October 2020 18:14
Hampshire Constabulary are seeking witnesses who may have dash cam footage that may assist thier enquiries after a 26 year-old man was seriously assaulted in Portsmouth last night (Wednesday 30 September).

At around 9:10pm the victim, who had been walking along Gamble Road, was approached by a man who had got out of a blue vehicle. The man assaulted the victim, leaving him with a laceration to his neck, and drove off. The victim called for help when he got to Derby Road and remains at Q+A hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

A 24 year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of police enquiries. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers will be patrolling and speaking to people in the local area today.

If you saw the blue vehicle at around the time of the incident, have dash cam footage of this car, or saw what happened then please call 101 quoting 44200379979.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies