Council offers new coronavirus test centre site

Published: 2nd October 2020 13:29

Portsmouth City Council has offered the government a site for a second walk-through coronavirus test centre in the city.

The proposed site - an unused warehouse in Northarbour Road, Cosham - would be convenient for people in the north of the city. There is already a local walk-through centre at the Eldon car park at the University of Portsmouth, in the south.

Local walk-through centres can be a convenient way to get tested, especially for residents without cars, because if people have coronavirus symptoms they are advised to avoid public transport.

The government's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will assess the proposed site and decide whether to run a centre there.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "It's important we have as many opportunities for people to be tested in the city as possible, so I'm very pleased we've been able to offer this site in Cosham."

The regional drive-through test centre has moved from Tipner, in Portsmouth, to Southampton airport. The Tipner location was temporary, as the site is needed for managing traffic heading to Portsmouth International Port after the end of the Brexit transition period.

Testing advice:

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus (a high temperature, new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) can ask for a test to check if they have the virus, including children. They should do this immediately and shouldn't leave home except to get tested.

Tests at walk-through and drive-through centres must be booked.

As well as the walk-through site at the Eldon car park at the University of Portsmouth and the drive-through site at Southampton Airport, there are home testing kits available.

Visit www.nhs.uk to find out how to ask for a test.

People who cannot get online can call 119.

If you, or someone you live with, is recognised as an essential worker, you should go through www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

