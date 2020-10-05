Local Charity Karen Ingram Foundation to host Halloween Fundraiser Quiz

Published: 5th October 2020 10:44

After achieving registered charity status in August, the Karen Ingram Foundation are excited to present their Spooktacular Halloween Virtual Quiz on the 24th October.

Set up following the death of beloved mother and wife Karen Ingram to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, the charity raises funds for laboratories in Southampton, conducting vital research into the disease and clinical trials searching for a cure.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer that predominantly targets the lymphatic system, affecting white blood cells and as a result compromising the body's immune system. It is currently the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK - with around 13,000 diagnoses each year and an increase of 160% over the last three decades.

Following Karen's unfortunate passing in 2008, her husband Mike and sons Tom and Harry held a one-off event in her memory to thank the staff at the QA who looked after her throughout her illness, raising over £3,500.

The success of their work has only improved since; the family continue to host regular events not only to raise money for research but to raise awareness of the disease and help families affected whilst doing so.

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Foundation from hosting their Gala Ball in November, Tom and his family have found great success through online fundraisers, following their previous virtual quiz night in June. They hope to echo this success on the 24th, promising a night of Halloween-themed fun.

The quiz is set to run from 19:30 to 22:00 via Zoom. The tickets are £3.50 and proceeds will go towards life-saving research into Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Tickets are available to purchase here.

For more information about the incredible work that the Karen Ingram Foundation continue to do, you can visit their website and their Facebook page.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.