SS Mendi sailors among those remembered at Portsmouth seafarers service

Published: 5th October 2020 11:04

Those who lost their lives at sea were remembered in a special service at Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral on Sunday, 4 October.

Local dignitaries including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Rob Wood, Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, Naval Base Commander, Commodore Jeremy Bailey and the Mayors of Gosport, Havant and Fareham all attended along with the South African High Commissioner, Nomatemba Tambo who was invited because of the tragic sinking of the SS Mendi off the Isle of Wight in 1917 in which 646 men lost their lives.

High Commissioner Tambo said: "It's important we continue to remember those who passed away at sea and it's particularly poignant to be here representing SS Mendi during Black History Month, as most of those who died on the ship were black and not recognised at the time."

The annual event took a slightly different format this year because of the ongoing pandemic, including being invitation only, but retained some of its traditional elements including the Lord Mayor committing a wreath to the sea.

Lord Mayor Cllr Rob Wood said: "It's obviously a shame we couldn't have the big public event we normally do but I'm pleased we were still able to remember all the seafarers who have passed away. It's an important service for our city and it's an honour to play a part in it."

