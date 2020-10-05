CCTV Released in Connection with Southsea Flat Burglary

Published: 5th October 2020 14:07





Do you recognise this man?

Hampshire Constabulary want to speak to him regarding a burglary which took place in Southsea.

In the early hours of the morning on 24 August, a flat on Sedgley Close was broken into, and a handbag and car keys were stolen from inside. The car was not stolen.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into this incident, and arrested a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of burglary, however he was released with no further action.

They are now asking for your help in identifying the man pictured.

Perhaps you recognise the clothing, the tattoo on the neck, or the bike that the man is pictured with?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200324551.

Alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.