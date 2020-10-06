‘We Create Market’: The Popular Market Returns This Weekend

Published: 6th October 2020 12:22

We Create Market launch weekend is huge success; due to popular demand We Create Market is back this weekend with even more stalls.

Shop local and support a market brimming with an inspiring section of talented local makers, artists, designers, creators and much more! Dog friendly.

Capacity Controlled, wide walkways, spacious stall layouts, vibrant atmosphere, one-way systems, hand sanitizer stations on route, masks to be worn, all in line with social distancing guidance.

We Create Market will take place on the second weekend of every month between 10am-4pm until the end of December.





We Create Market returns to Southsea next weekend (Saturday 10th and Sunday 11thOctober) after last month’s successful launch. Due to the success of the market and the continued need to support talented and deserving local creatives, We Create Market will return even bigger and better for the October edition. Popular demand means the team will expand the market using even more of the spacious former Debenhams building allowing them to include even more local artists, creators, entrepreneurs, and stallholders.

The markets are an ambitious project initiated by Cllr Steve Pitt and lead by the Portsmouth Creates team in response to the negative impact of Covid-19 on the lives of local creatives. For example, the popular Crafts in the Tower market was unable to operate at their usual venue this season due to space limitations making it impossible to meet coronavirus restrictions. Collaborating and supporting the venture are Victorious Festival team, Crafts in the Tower, the Hotwalls Studios, Makers Guild and the University of Portsmouth. Many of those involved in We Create market are graciously volunteering their time to help and support the creative sector in the city as a community during these difficult times. In particular, the Victorious Festival Team who have assisted on every account from painting and decorating to supplying a friendly event team for the weekends. The result of this city-wide collaboration and teamwork has resulted in the launch of the markets being a resounding success with visitors and creators alike.

The former Debenhams building provides the perfect spacious and safe venue for the buzzing market with wide walkways, spacious stall layouts and plenty of hand sanitizer stations. Breathing new life into the building, the space has been transformed with art on the walls, both inside and out.

Live art displays by local artist Joe Munro occurred in the windows throughout the opening weekend. October’s market will see the open studio occupied by local muralists and graphic designers 2 sisters. Speaking about the market they said ‘‘We’re super excited to be teaming up with Portsmouth Creates at We Create Market to transform their window space into an immersive selfie experience and artwork gallery, all hand painted by ourselves. Inspired by our favourite projects and upcoming design trends, we’ll be creating a brand new and exciting space to show off our artwork to the lovely people of Portsmouth!’’ Alongside their display, the duo will also have exclusive prints on sale at the market. Visitors will also be able to view engaging new window displays from coastal lifestyle brand Strong Island, local art spaces White Dog Gallery and Hot Walls Studios as well as a display of plenty of the new products on offer at this month’s market to entice customers.

Popular Portsmouth artist Fark approached Portsmouth Creates and asked to commission a new graffiti art area on Portland Road for local, national, and international artists to paint on to express solidarity and support for fellow creatives. My Dog Sighs, Adele Renault and Pref were among those who collaborated on the side of the building to catch customers eyes on the way into the market.

Inside, visitors can expect to be treated to an array of stalls with everything on offer from homeware, clothing, accessories, beauty products and more! Joining the traders this month will be stalls from local indie department store The Bee Hive, Portsmouth’s leading contemporary gallery Aspex & the creative collective Pompey Banana Club. Refreshments will be on offer from nearby brewers MakeMake & Dolce Fizz with their pop-up prosecco stand.

All of this will be complimented with an array of art on display including an exclusive exhibition of ‘Portsmouth, My Portsmouth’ by Karl Bailey a Portsmouth based documentary photographer showcasing his work for the first time, the Portsmouth Creates’ We Believe Art trail, and ‘My Scarf Tapestry’- a personal collection of Eugene Noble’s Portsmouth Football Club Scarves displayed with an emotional backstory. Another exciting addition will be an historic photo exhibition curated by Portsmouth History Centre entitled ‘Palmerston Road – Change and Renewal.’ Furthermore, a captivating community tapestry project ‘Eye Sea Squares 2020’ developed through school workshops by visually impaired artist Clarke Reynolds will be on display.

We Create Market will continue to take place on the second weekend of every month until December so make sure you stop by to see what exciting new additions they have in store. Support local creatives and soak up some of Southsea’s finest cultural scene under one roof at the next We Create Market in October!

Photographs by Ming Wu

