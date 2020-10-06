https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Inspiring Fratton Awards

Published: 6th October 2020 16:18
Inspiring Fratton Awards has been set up by Fratton Big Local and Stephen Morgan MP to celebrate achievement in the Fratton Big Local area. If you are not sure where that is click on the following link: View Fratton Big Local Map Map

All nominees must live, work or learn in this area. Most categories have both an under 18 and adult section.

So if you know someone from Fratton who is a wonderful dancer, an amazing runner, an inspiring teacher or a great volunteer then please nominate them using the below form.

If you nominate someone you will need to get their permission and you may be contacted for more information about your nomination.

You can only nominate once from an email address so please make sure you make all your nominations in one go.

Nomination Closes on the 23rd October 2020 and the awards will be given out early December as part of FBL's Festival of Light Celebrations.

To nominate you can use the QR code below or alternatively you can use the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/56FK9FS

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies