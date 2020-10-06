Inspiring Fratton Awards

Published: 6th October 2020 16:18

Inspiring Fratton Awards has been set up by Fratton Big Local and Stephen Morgan MP to celebrate achievement in the Fratton Big Local area. If you are not sure where that is click on the following link: View Fratton Big Local Map Map



All nominees must live, work or learn in this area. Most categories have both an under 18 and adult section.



So if you know someone from Fratton who is a wonderful dancer, an amazing runner, an inspiring teacher or a great volunteer then please nominate them using the below form.



If you nominate someone you will need to get their permission and you may be contacted for more information about your nomination.



You can only nominate once from an email address so please make sure you make all your nominations in one go.



Nomination Closes on the 23rd October 2020 and the awards will be given out early December as part of FBL's Festival of Light Celebrations.



To nominate you can use the QR code below or alternatively you can use the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/56FK9FS

