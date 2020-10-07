Planned Maintenance Work at the Hard

Published: 7th October 2020 10:15

Bus services will operate as normal at the Hard Interchange next week as planned maintenance takes place.

Portsmouth City Council contractors will carry out maintenance on the building's roof, as well as some minor cabling improvements adjacent to the taxi welfare facilities. The work, which allows bus operators to maintain their schedules, will start on Monday 12 October and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

The majority of the work will take place between 11.30pm and 5am. Measures are being taken to ensure that any noise is kept to a minimum.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We're carrying out this work to ensure that we keep the Interchange well maintained for over nine million passengers who travel through the transport hub every year.

"We're sorry if this causes any inconvenience to local residents and businesses and are grateful for everyone's patience and understanding."

The maintenance will take place between Monday 12 October and Monday 26 October.

Anyone that has any questions or concerns should contact Portsmouth City Council on 023 9283 4525 during office hours.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.