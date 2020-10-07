https://analytics.google.
Man Charged Following Three Burglaries in Southsea

Published: 7th October 2020 10:20
Officers investigating three burglaries in Southsea on Saturday 15 August have charged a 43 year-old man.

Properties on Fawcett Road, Orchard Road, and St Andrews Road were targeted. In the first instance on Fawcett Road someone tried to get through the back door via the dog flap. On Orchard Road a wallet and bank cards that were later used were stolen. Cash, electronics, and jewellery were also stolen from a flat on St Andrews Road.

James Peter Bartlett of Berkshire Close in Portsmouth has been charged with three offences of burglary and three offences of fraud by false representation.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 October, where he was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 9 November.

