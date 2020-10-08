New Theatre Royal raises over £10,000 for #SaveOurTheatres Campaign

Published: 8th October 2020 11:35

New Theatre Royal Portsmouth has successfully raised over £10,000 in emergency funds through a Crowdfunding campaign organised by the Theatres Trust to #SaveOurTheatres. The national campaign has over 50 projects across the UK and has so far raised in excess of £970,000.

Since the New Theatre Royal's closure in March 2020, the theatre has been forced to cancel or postpone over 40 shows. New Theatre Royal relies on ticket sales for the majority of its income therefore this has had a huge effect and puts the future of the theatre very much at risk. The money raised through Crowdfunder will help to secure the existence of New Theatre Royal, retain their experienced and passionate staff, maintain the grade II listed building and help to create a thriving future for the theatre.

New Theatre Royal has worked with local businesses and artists to produce a variety of unique rewards available to supporters for donations as little as £10. The rewards include a variety of artworks celebrating the theatre and the city of Portsmouth, unique experiences with New Theatre Royal resident costume designers Portsmouth Costumiers and Society Belle, private guided tours of the stunning theatre itself and the opportunity to name a seat.

New Theatre Royal said: "We've been so excited by the response to our appeal and would like to thank everyone who has donated and shared the campaign so far. We feel confident that our audiences, local community and businesses will rally to support us through this very difficult time."

The campaign has also been backed by some famous faces, including Theatres Trust Ambassador Jude Law: "Coronavirus has simply devastated our theatre sector. Communities across the UK are in real danger of losing their theatres forever and we risk losing a precious part of national culture and heritage. Theatres are a vital community hub that bring joy to millions of people each year and we must try and save these theatres for generations to come.

As a Theatres Trust Ambassador, I'm delighted to support the Save Our Theatres campaign, which is raising valuable funds to support theatres throughout the country. Please do give whatever you can to support this campaign."

The Lord Mayor Rob Wood lent his support to the effort here in Portsmouth: "New Theatre Royal is a historic gem that plays a vital role in our city; it's loss is unimaginable. We are going to need theatres more than ever as we recover from COVID-19 to inspire and reconnect us and we must act now to keep the doors of New Theatre Royal open for everyone."

New Theatre Royal's Crowdfunding campaign closes on Friday 16 October.

