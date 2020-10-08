https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
'We Will Be Back!' Promises No.6 Cinema Chair

Published: 8th October 2020 19:05
The popular No.6 Cinema, located in the Historic Dockyard, has announced an unfortunate and frustrating delay to its post Covid realunch.
However, Malisa Sledmere Chair of No.6, signed off her message to patrons with a very positive statement of intent.

'It is with a very heavy heart that we have had to postpone No6’s reopening. We were all set to relaunch on November 6th when a routine fire alarm check in Boathouse 6 found that the system was kaput and that it was going to cost an eye watering amount to fix it. Of course it will have to be fixed in due course but the job must go out to tender so the whole process may take a while.

As soon as there is any news of progress you will all be the first to know.

In the meantime take a look at what Journeys Festival International are offering over the coming weeks. Their digital festival running throughout October offers online content created by refugee filmmakers, musicians and artists. Some of you will remember films that we screened films for them in the past including The Island of Hungry Ghosts and Soufra.

I can’t sign off with our usual ‘Coming Soon….’ section but just the message ‘We Will Be Back'!'

