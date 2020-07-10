New Home Energy Support Service Announced for Portsmouth

Published: 9th October 2020 17:45

Portsmouth City Council has announced that it is to launch a new home energy service to support every household in the city. The initiatives outlined will support households by providing access to energy efficiency schemes and renewable technology.

The new service will encourage a greater uptake of energy efficiency measures in Portsmouth; lowering carbon emissions and energy bills, as well as promoting the creation of low-carbon skills and employment in the area.

In recent years the Council has worked successfully to create a number of offers around fuel poverty mitigation; delivered by Switched On Portsmouth.

These schemes help hundreds of vulnerable households each year. In the last 12 months, the service has provided 137 fully-funded free gas central heating systems to Portsmouth households. Through its schemes, Switched On Portsmouth has also helped residents save a combined total of over £800,000 on their energy bills.

The additional energy efficiency services and schemes announced this week, will be made available to all residents in Portsmouth. Initiatives include a grant scheme for insulation, an approved trader register and a redesigned website to give helpful, unbiased support to those looking to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

Alongside these schemes, the Switched On Portsmouth website will host a new solar power feasibility tool for residents to use. The tool will provide precise information about the potential of a residential home's roof to host solar panels, the savings they will make and the cost of the installation.

A new Freephone number has also been launched in order to allow residents to raise any concerns they have regarding energy-related issues, or to seek friendly, unbiased advice from an advisor.

The council aims to get every resident engaged in the energy they use and the carbon their homes emit, so as to reduce household bills and emissions in-line with their commitment to make the city net zero carbon by 2030.

Speaking about the publication of the new home energy support service proposals at Cabinet, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "The Switched On Portsmouth service has been exceptionally successful in offering help to those households in the city who are most vulnerable; receiving grant funding and awards for the services they provide. However, if we are to achieve our aim of a net zero carbon by 2030, we must also develop support for every household. I am excited by the announcement of the services within this paper, particularly those which will encourage households to take up solar panels."

To view the recent Switched On Portsmouth Impact Report, click here: www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/10.466-Switched-On-Impact-Report_WebReady.pdf

Information regarding the various schemes and support offered by Portsmouth City Council's Switched On Service can be found here: www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk

