https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Do You Recognise the Man in this CCTV Image?

Published: 10th October 2020 14:58
Hampshire Constabulary LogoDo you recognise this man?

 Picture of man police are looking for

Officers are looking to speak with him in relation to an indecent exposure in Portsmouth, which happened at around 2pm on 20 September. 

A woman reported seeing a man inappropriately touching himself whilst sat on a bench on Commercial Road.

He was described as being mixed-race, aged between 35 and 40-years-old, 5ft 4ins, and bald. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, light denim jeans, and white trainers.

Police are linking this incident to a public order in Poundland on Commercial Road, at 4.20pm on 20 September.

A man was reported to have approached a 14-year-old girl in the store and made inappropriate comments.

Both men are described the same.

If you recognise the man in this photo please phone 101 with the reference 44200365081.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies