Hampshire Constabulary Sergeant Recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honour List

Published: 10th October 2020 15:20

Hampshire Constabulary is proud to announce that an officer has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Police Sergeant Deborah Ashthorpe has been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

She is nominated for her commitment to providing innovative and excellent services to victims of domestic abuse in Hampshire.

Deborah has also been instrumental in launching Conditional Cautioning and Relationship Abuse (CARA) champions, an innovative evidence based programme to statistically change perpetrator behaviour, reducing risk and repeat offending. She worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and domestic abuse charities and academics to evaluate the CARA programme which has gone on to inform public policy change in this area.

As well raising investigative standards in domestic abuse incidents, Deborah’s knowledge and experience helped play a key role in rolling out training to operational teams within Hampshire Constabulary. She has also worked with a domestic abuse charity, Aurora New Dawn, to introduce Domestic Violence Advocate Cars – where police and experts jointly respond to domestic abuse calls in order to give a holistic victim response.

Deborah leads on Continual Professional Development for domestic abuse champions within Hampshire Constabulary – having trained 450 staff in this role. The focus is consistently on protecting victims, reducing vulnerability, upskilling colleagues and partners to emphasise the importance of supporting victims of domestic abuse.

As a result of this work, Deborah also developed and led the national domestic abuse Champions network, setting the groundwork for real culture change across UK police forces in relation to domestic abuse.

PS Ashthorpe, 51, who joined Hampshire Constabulary in 1992, said: “I am surprised, pleased and proud all at the same time to receive the Queen’s Policing Medal.

“I am just as passionate and motivated as I was 20 years ago in providing the best service possible and support to those who have been a victim of domestic abuse. This moment reflects, and is a tribute, to the fantastic work of all the individuals that I work with on a daily basis in order to better support those affected by domestic abuse.”

Congratulating PS Ashthorpe, Hampshire Constabulary Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: "I am absolutely delighted to see PS Debbie Ashthorpe recognised in this way.

“She has worked tirelessly to play a pivotal role in both the roll-out of domestic abuse champions both nationally and within Hampshire Constabulary. Deborah’s desire to ignite people’s passion for improving the delivery of domestic abuse services is very admirable. A truly wonderful ambassador for victims and the organisation through which that service is delivered.”

“I am sure our colleagues, partners and the public will join me in congratulating Debbie on her richly-deserved QPM."

