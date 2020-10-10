Education Leader Lee Miller Appointed MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Published: 10th October 2020

Portsmouth resident Lee Miller, the Deputy Chief Executive of the high-performing Thinking Schools Academy Trust in Kent, is to be appointed an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to education.

Mr Miller started working in education in 2009 as a school business manager at a large secondary school (now The Portsmouth Academy). He joined Thinking Schools in 2013 when the school did likewise, as only its third school.

Since then, he and Thinking Schools’ Chief Executive, Stuart Gardner, have overseen a period of success and growth that has ensured the thousands of children and young people who attend the Trust’s 16 academies receive a world-class education, and that its staff are rewarded and recognised for their excellence.

These include:

Thinking Schools establishing itself as one of the leading trusts in the country - last year it was ranked by the Department for Education as one of the top academy trusts in the country for GCSE performance, and the best in Medway and the South East

Devising a new pay framework for teachers at the Trust that was supported by teaching unions, resulted in higher pay for staff (including a significant uplift to newly qualified teacher to help attract graduates into the sector) at no additional cost to the taxpayer and received national recognition

Developing a high-performing central hub of services (Thinking Solutions for Education) that not only enables Thinking Schools to save money but also helps smaller trusts save money by allowing them to access professional back-office services including HR, IT, facilities maintenance, and finance and procurement.

Working with school leaders to embed innovative curriculum-led financial planning at Thinking Schools’ academies, while at the same time also improving the education offered by the schools - this has led to significant savings which has meant more money has gone on improving the quality of education

Introducing a new student placement scheme for finance/business undergraduates and postgraduates to encourage and enable young people to consider education and wider public sector as a meaningful and fulfilling career option

Mr Miller has also been placed by the Department for Education into a number of academy trusts that have fallen into financial difficulty. Each time, with the support of other education leaders including Angela Barry and Nikki King, he has ensured that the schools have returned to good financial health.

Mr Miller, who is accredited as a specialist leader in education, said:

“I am incredibly fortunate to work in an organisation that contains so many brilliant, committed people who are driven by a desire to lead improvements to the schools system that will improve outcomes for children and transform their life chances.

“I would like to make special recognition of my team who have been an integral part of the success of this Trust and ultimately allow me the capacity to be in a position to support schools/Trusts that have fallen into difficult times.

“This is very much an honour for every single person who works at Thinking Schools - in particular our Chair of Trustees, Peter Martin, and our Chief Executive, Stuart Gardner, who have established a positive culture that allows excellence to flourish and where we put transforming the life chances at the heart of everything we do.”

Stuart Gardner, Chief Executive of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, said:

“I am delighted for Lee - this honour is richly deserved. His work over the last seven years has been instrumental in the Trust’s progress and, more importantly, he has played a central role in helping us provide a fantastic education to tens of thousands of children and young people so that they can go on to live successful lives.”

Angela Barry, experienced education and academy trust leader, said:

“Much of Lee’s work is in finance but what makes him so special is that he absolutely understands that his role is all about improving educational outcomes for and the life chances of children and young people. He is wonderful to work with and I couldn’t be happier that he is being honoured in this way.”

Thinking Schools’ Portsmouth academies are:

New Horizons Primary Academy Portsmouth

Meon Infant School

Meon Junior School

Moorings Way Infant School

Newbridge Junior School

Penhale Infant School

The Portsmouth Academy

