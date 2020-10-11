Can you help Police find missing Richard Thomas?

Published: 11th October 2020 09:25

Can you help us find missing Richard?

Have you seen missing Richard Thomas from Portsmouth?

The 62-year-old was last seen in the area of Queen Alexandra Hospital at around 8pm on 10 October.

His family are understandably concerned for his welfare, and if you see him he may be confused.

Richard is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, he has grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey polo top, blue jeans, and black shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since this evening please call us on 101, quoting 44200394246.

