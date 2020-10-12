https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Southsea's Original Promenade Unearthed

Published: 12th October 2020 15:30
excavation hole exposing former promenade stoneworkSections of Southsea's original promenade dating back to Edwardian times have been found during ground investigation works undertaken as part of the Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Workers were initially boring holes in a tarmac footpath near Southsea Castle to investigate the depth to the brick counterscarp (outer edge) tunnels below it when they encountered a stone surface around two metres thick.

Further investigation revealed this to be the original front edge of the old promenade, which was constructed in 1848.

one of the brickwork tunnels under Southsea Castle  The tunnels beneath the promenade form part of a redesign of  Southsea Castle undertaken in the early nineteenth century that allowed defenders to fire into the moat at attackers from all sides.

Richard Samphier, Associate Director, Water Europe from Royal Haskoning DHV said: "This discovery was a huge surprise as we were expecting to find gravelly material below the tarmac - not two metres of solid stone.

"It's a huge leap forward in our understanding of Southsea's history as, until now, we didn't know what was between the footpath around the castle and the roof of the tunnel.

"There are very few historical records relating to the construction of the tunnel or adjustments to the promenade, so we now need to undertake more archaeological research to fill in the missing pieces of the jigsaw."

The use of ground penetrating radar helped ensure there was no damage or interference with the discovery.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development said: "These works are undertaken extremely sensitively as it's essential that construction of our coastal defences doesn't impact on Portsmouth's historic features or new finds of archaeological significance."

Naomi Brennan, Senior Heritage Consultant at Wessex Archaeology said: "It is exciting to be involved with the Southsea Coastal Defence Scheme as Portsmouth and Southsea have such a rich and significant history. The discovery highlights the change in Southsea from a purely military site to a fashionable holiday resort during the nineteenth century."

Due to the known historic and archaeological importance of Southsea Castle, the investigations were monitored throughout by Wessex Archaeology and undertaken with the permission of Historic England.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies