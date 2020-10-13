County Council Guidance: Know when to send your child to school or keep them at home

Published: 13th October 2020 10:29

Hampshire County Council has published a new, easy reference guide to help parents and carers decide when it's right to send their child to school - or whether to keep them at home.

Councillor Roz Chadd, the Executive Member for Education and Skills at Hampshire County Council, said: "If your child feels ‘under the weather', it's not always easy to know if you should send them to school, particularly as the symptoms of a simple cold could be mistaken for COVID.

"Our handy checklist clearly describes the coronavirus symptoms and explains what parents and carers should do if a child or family member has them. This guide can be found on our coronavirus Back To School web page where it is available to download and print."

She added: "I also want to take this opportunity to thank schools and parents for everything they are doing to follow the important social distancing guidelines. Coronavirus transmits quickly and with infection rates rising across Hampshire, we must pull together to do all we can to keep our children, young people and communities safe."

The best way to help prevent the spread of COVID is:

Hands - wash frequently

Face - wear a face covering whenever required

Space - keep your distance - two metres wherever possible

For further information please visit our Hampshire County Council COVID webpages.

