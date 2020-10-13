https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

County Council Guidance: Know when to send your child to school or keep them at home

Published: 13th October 2020 10:29

Hampshire County Council has published a new, easy reference guide to help parents and carers decide when it's right to send their child to school - or whether to keep them at home.

 

Councillor Roz Chadd, the Executive Member for Education and Skills at Hampshire County Council, said: "If your child feels ‘under the weather', it's not always easy to know if you should send them to school, particularly as the symptoms of a simple cold could be mistaken for COVID.

 

"Our handy checklist clearly describes the coronavirus symptoms and explains what parents and carers should do if a child or family member has them. This guide can be found on our coronavirus Back To School web page where it is available to download and print."

She added: "I also want to take this opportunity to thank schools and parents for everything they are doing to follow the important social distancing guidelines. Coronavirus transmits quickly and with infection rates rising across Hampshire, we must pull together to do all we can to keep our children, young people and communities safe."

The best way to help prevent the spread of COVID is:

  • Hands - wash frequently
  • Face - wear a face covering whenever required
  • Space - keep your distance - two metres wherever possible

For further information please visit our Hampshire County Council COVID webpages.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies