Consultation on how SEN funding is paid to mainstream schools

Published: 13th October 2020 10:45

Hampshire County Council are seeking feedback on a proposal for changing the way that top-up funding, which provides support for children with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP), is paid to mainstream schools.

Today, 12 October 2020, an eight-week consultation has opened on ‘Hampshire County Council's proposed Special Educational Needs (SEN) banding framework for children and young people who have Education, Health and Care plans (EHCPs) in mainstream schools'.

Councillor Roz Chadd, the County Council's Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: "I'd like to make it absolutely clear from the outset that the proposal aims to improve provision for children with an EHCP. It is not intended, or expected, to lead to a reduction in the budget used to fund support identified in Education, Health and Care plans, to be delivered in mainstream schools, or to generate savings for the County Council.

"We would like to find out what people think about the introduction of a banding framework for schools which allows funding to be tailored to the type and severity of need that a child has. It could help to ensure the right support is put in place, by schools, for children and young people with SEN, as identified through their EHC assessment and set out in their EHCP."

The proposal only covers the top-up funding that mainstream schools receive for children with more complex SEN requiring an EHC plan and not the core funding that mainstream schools receive to meet the additional needs of children.

The purpose of the proposed change would be to improve how the budget is allocated to mainstream schools to help them to be flexible and support children with an EHC plan in the most effective way possible. In turn, the aim is to help children and young people become more independent and achieve good outcomes.

If the proposal is agreed, following the consultation, any changes would only affect new applications for support made after the date of a banding framework being implemented. There would then be a phased transition for existing plans at the key annual reviews so that funding was agreed under the new framework

Further details can be found on the consultation web page.The page includes an information pack that provides more detail about the proposal and background. People are asked to read this before giving their views using the online response form that can also be found on the page.

In addition, the County Council are planning to host a number of virtual information events where people can ask questions about the proposal. The detail about dates, times and how to join in will be published on the consultation web page when the arrangements have been confirmed.

People have until 23:59 on Monday 6th December 2020 to submit their responses to the consultation.

