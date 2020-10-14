Virtual events planned to recruit more foster carers throughout 2020

Published: 14th October 2020 12:58

Local people are being invited to find out more about fostering - all from the comfort of their own home.

Portsmouth City Council will hold virtual recruitment events for people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas who are interested in becoming a foster carer or supported lodgings carer as the need for placements continues to rise. The events will be held on the first Tuesday of every month, with the next to be held Tuesday 3 November 7pm.

Foster Portsmouth, the council team responsible for finding, training and supporting foster carers and supported lodgings carers, has now moved to regular virtual events in order to keep recruiting these much-needed people. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to a social worker as well as existing carers, to hear first-hand about the rewards of fostering and caring for a young person.

As the need for foster placements and supported lodgings placements continues, recruiting these types of carers remains crucial. COVID-19 has affected many households but for many it has provided an opportunity to reflect on what is important. Providing stable homes for young people is incredibly rewarding, and fostering with Portsmouth's local authority offers a generous allowance, training and support throughout.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: "We want to continue to offer an alternative to our usual events, where both staff and public safety are front of mind. These virtual events allow attendees to meet our team face-to-face over video and ask all the important questions they may have - if you've ever considered a different kind of career with children or young people, now could be the perfect time to apply."

"We have many children and young people in need of a loving home at the moment, particularly those aged over 10 with complex needs, so if you've ever been interested in making a difference in a child's life please register for our virtual event to find out more."

"There are currently over 450 looked after children in Portsmouth, many living with foster carers on a short or long-term basis. The council is keen to recruit more carers, with a particular need for long-term foster carers and supported lodgings carers."

The council welcomes all applications, and while a spare room is crucial, it doesn't matter whether you rent or own your own home. Our foster carers come from all walks of life and regardless of their age, ethnicity or sexuality, they all share the same commitment and motivation to make a positive difference to a child's life.

Portsmouth City Council provides a welcoming, professional and supportive fostering service to people interested in becoming carers. Foster carers receive a competitive weekly allowance per child as well as training and support throughout assessment and throughout the role.

To register for the virtual event please visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk/events.

For more information on fostering in general, please contact the fostering recruitment team on 023 9283 4071, visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

