Published: 15th October 2020 11:56

The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Hayling Island on Saturday morning (October 10) have paid tribute to him today.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision which took place on West Lane just before 7.30am, in which a black Mazda 2 collided with a tree.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Cameron Pierre Knouwds, of St Mary's Road, Hayling Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have said: "Cameron was born in South Africa, leaving for the UK when he was just 6 months old, and settled in Hayling Island attending school at Horndean Infant and Junior Schools and then Horndean Technology College.

"A passionate rugby fan, Cam took his Springbok spirit into flying fearlessly down the wing for Havant Rugby Football club. He was well known and highly regarded at the club, playing as a junior from 2015 then later at the Havant Academy during 2017/18.

"Cam loved to visit his family abroad, often journeying to the Netherlands to visit his grandparents, and returned to South Africa a few years ago to meet some of his extended relations for the first time.

"Cam was about to embark on a new adventure, moving to new accommodation in Somerset where he would have continued his third year at college studying electrical installation.

"Cam was dearly loved by his family and friends, highly regarded and respected by peers, tutors and people that crossed his path.

"He will be missed for his deadpan humour and no-nonsense approach to life, a kind soul who loved animals and with never a bad word for anyone."

Officers are continuing to make enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44200393189.

