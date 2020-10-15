Do you know this man?

Published: 15th October 2020 14:47

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are looking to speak with him in connection to an assault that happened on a bus.

The incident happened whilst the bus was stationary on Ludlow Road, just before 10pm on Saturday 26 September.

The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were waiting to leave the number 3 bus when they were both assaulted by a drunken man.

They both received facial injuries as a result.

The man is described as white, large build, and in his early 30’s. He was wearing a pale blue sweatshirt with jeans.

If you recognise this man, or have any information that may help our investigation, please contact 101 with the reference 44200374537.

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

