CCTV Released in Connection with Portchester Post Thefts

Published: 15th October 2020 17:07

Do you recognise these men?

Officers have had reports of letterboxes being tampered with and post being stolen between 30 September and 3 October in the Nelson Lane area of Portchester.

In a couple of suspicious incidents, residents have also had credit cards taken out in their name which they did not apply for.

Officers would like to identify and speak with the people pictured as part of this investigation.

Police are looking into whether this incident is linked to another in Clarendon Road, Portsmouth, between 3 September and 7 September whereby post was stolen from a man’s house, and credit cards were taken out in his name.

It is believed the post was stolen to apply for the credit cards.

Anyone who can help identify the men pictured is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting 44200380947.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.