The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth celebrates as gardens and parks win Green Flag Award

Published: 16th October 2020 12:42

This week, parks and green spaces across the country will be raising their Green Flag Award with pride in a year when millions of people have seen the value of having great quality green spaces on their doorstep.

A lake, with ducks sitting by the edge of the water Among them will be Southsea Rock Gardens, Milton Park and Baffins Pond in Portsmouth.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader said: "I am delighted that Portsmouth has been issued not with one, but three Green Flags.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining Southsea Rock Gardens, Milton Park and Baffins Pond to such a high standard.

"The awards recognise the residents' commitment to keeping their green spaces enjoyable for all by keeping them litter-free and the great work of our maintenance teams."

Commenting on Portsmouth's successes, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

"It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Portsmouth City Council has achieved the highest international standards demanded by the Green Flag Award."

Southsea Rock Gardens, Milton Park and Baffins Pond are three of more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020.

