Lakeside North Harbour welcomes KINTO in 10-year deal

Published: 16th October 2020 13:06

KINTO UK Limited, a leading fleet management provider which was acquired by Toyota earlier this year, has signed a 10-year lease deal at Lakeside North Harbour.

The Portsmouth-based company have taken a 22,000 square-foot office at the business campus in the north of the city which will serve as their new 'centre of excellence' in the UK. It represents KINTO's significant investment in the UK market and the company's significant growth plans.

Matthew Rumble, CEO at KINTO UK, said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure new office space for KINTO UK Limited at Lakeside North Harbour. We have ambitious growth plans for KINTO, and the new space will provide us with the additional room we need for the future growth. It also provides fantastic facilities that all our employees and customers can benefit from. I can't wait to open the doors and invite our customers to step inside once we've moved in - in a post COVID world of course."

Tom Fux, CEO at Toyota Fleet Mobility Europe, added: "I am delighted that KINTO UK has signed the lease for the new office space at Lakeside, this is a very important step for the business and the plans we have for the years to come."

KINTO joins other businesses at Lakeside including Checkatrade, Virgin Media, Babcock, Handelsbanken, IBM and AT&T. Five buildings form the campus, which is built in 130-acre landscaped grounds, just off the M27. As well as a 250-seater auditorium, Business Lounge, conference facilities and meeting rooms, the onsite amenities at Lakeside include a florist, hairdresser, beauty salon, hotel with a fully-equipped spa and gym, and five cafes and shops.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We are delighted to welcome KINTO to Lakeside and wish them every success as they continue to grow their business.

"At Lakeside, we understand the changing demands of occupiers and the focus that businesses have on delivering a work-life balance for their employees. In such a fantastic environment with extensive amenities and our drive to deliver wellbeing initiatives, Lakeside is a natural fit for businesses - and welcoming KINTO to campus during a pandemic is testament to that."

Vail Williams acted on behalf of Lakeside North Harbour to secure the deal.

Russell Mogridge, Lead Partner of Vail Williams' Business Space Agency team, commented: "This is further acknowledgement that Lakeside is the premier Business Park in the South, offering a safe working environment for businesses that value employee welfare and customer experience."

Lakeside North Harbour is experiencing healthy demand for a range of office suites, from 1,200 sq ft to 11,000 sq ft. For further information on available space, contact Vail Williams on 023 9220 3200 or visit www.lakesidenorthharbour.com.

