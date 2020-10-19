University of Portsmouth partners with Technogym for fitness and wellness solutions

Published: 19th October 2020 10:23

Technogym, the world's leading supplier of Fitness and Wellness solutions, has today announced its appointment as the official fitness equipment supplier to University of Portsmouth.

The University of Portsmouth is opening Ravelin Sports Centre next year. This new £57m sports facility will feature a swimming pool, climbing wall, ski simulator, sports hall and a 175-station fitness suite. The facility has been designed to the highest sustainability credentials for Sports Centres in the UK and has received a top rating of ‘Outstanding' from BREEAM UK, the world's leading sustainability assessment for buildings.

Portsmouth has an ambitious vision to be one of the UK's top modern Universities for sport and physical activity. Its excellent School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science and Sport and Recreation department will benefit from the Technogym mywellness ecosystem, creating a digital journey that will support them in achieving their vision to create an exceptional health and fitness offering. Students will have the opportunity to not only study in a high-quality environment, but train in one too.



Paul Tilley, Head of Sport and Recreation at the University of Portsmouth said, "University of Portsmouth Sport are delighted to be partnering with Technogym to deliver a world-class health and fitness solution as part of our outstanding new sports centre. Like our building, innovation, sustainability and design are at the heart of Technogym's offer and we know that the equipment will provide the highest possible customer experience.

Technogym demonstrated that not only did they have the highest quality equipment and functionality, but also a fantastic digital offering that would enable full integration with our leisure management system and allow us to deliver a transformational experience to our members. We're so excited to be bringing this facility to Portsmouth and can't wait for Technogym to be part of that journey."



From Spring 2021, University of Portsmouth will use the latest Technogym innovation, Excite Live. This revolutionary range of fully connected and energy efficient cardio equipment offers students a new and personalised training experience tailored to their goals and needs.

Thanks to an ever-increasing library of Technogym Sessions, which give users access to immersive workouts led by trainers and fitness celebrities from around the world, members will stay motivated and inspired during even the toughest of workouts.

With the innovative Excite Live console, students can access their own personal content at any time during their workout. Whether they want to connect with friends on social media, catch up with their latest Netflix series or simply enjoy their favourite Spotify playlist, the Excite Live console adapts to suit each user's needs seamlessly.



For students who are keen to get started with their new fitness experience now, Portsmouth are launching Technogym Stream. Stream enables facilities to run their own classes in both Live and On-Demand formats so that students can take part in their favourite classes anytime, anywhere.

In addition to being able to run their own content, Portsmouth will also be able to access ready-to-use classes from a Technogym On-Demand library. The library features content for all workout styles, from pilates and yoga to cardio and dance-based based workouts, there really is something for everyone.

The launch of Technogym Stream will support Portsmouth in building an online community that will make staying connected to students when they are not on campus easy to manage and ensure engagement with students all year round.



Paul Tilley, Head of Sport and Recreation at the University of Portsmouth said, ''The innovative and engaging digital solutions available through Technogym Stream are able to fully integrate into our Gladstone leisure management system. This will ensure our students and members can benefit from high end Technogym quality content immediately and get them ready for the full experience when Ravelin Sports Centre opens next year.''



Stephen Barton, Technogym Managing Director, commented on the announcement saying, "Technogym are delighted to be partnering with University of Portsmouth and to support them in their mission to create a sustainable facility that is engaging for students and fitness enthusiasts of all levels. We look forward to collaborating with them throughout the partnership and playing a key part in making their vision a reality".



