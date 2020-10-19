Still time to shape our seafront future

Published: 19th October 2020 11:28

People in Portsmouth have until the end of the month to share their views on new ideas for Southsea seafront.

The ideas are in a revised planning masterplan for the area, prepared by Portsmouth City Council.

The refreshed masterplan has been developed after consulting with local people in 2018 and 2019. It sets out guidelines for how the seafront could be improved and preserved.

When finalised, it will be used to guide developers and help the council make decisions on proposals for the area.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader, said: "The response we've had so far to the plan has been really good, there's lots to comment on and it's great to see people using their voices.

"We'd still welcome views on Avenue de Caen where there is a proposal to alter the use of a section of the road to prioritise cyclists and pedestrians. And in the area around the D-Day Stone, there are suggestions for altering the surroundings, to improve people's experience and make access easier.

"I'd encourage everyone to look at the plan and take part in the survey. Your responses will guide what happens to the area for some years to come."

For more information and to take part, people can search 'seafront masterplan' at www.portsmouth.gov.uk. Residents without internet access can take part by calling 023 9261 6708.

There are also unmanned displays at Southsea and Central libraries, where people can read more about the proposals.

The consultation closes on 30 October.

The masterplan, known as the draft Seafront Masterplan Supplementary Planning Document, covers themes including:

climate change

health and wellbeing

heritage

natural environment

public spaces

transport and access

economy and attractions

development opportunities

It makes recommendations on the possible things that could happen along the seafront in order to achieve an overall vision. The vision states: "The seafront's natural and historic assets will be protected, conserved and enhanced. The seafront will be a beautiful, functional, sustainable and resilient place that is healthy, safe and enjoyable, and accessible to all."

During the consultation, people will also get a chance to comment on another document, a Collaborative Enhancement Plan. This contains more ideas and suggestions for how the ambitions of the masterplan could possibly be realised.

