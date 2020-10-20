https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for Witnesses after motorcyclist injured in Portsmouth collision

Published: 20th October 2020 13:21

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Portsmouth left a man with serious injuries.


The collision happened at around 1.15pm yesterday (19 October) on Church Road, at the junction with Tottenham Road.

A blue and white motorcycle was driving on Church Road when the collision happened, the second vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The rider, a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth, suffered potentially serious injuries to his knee and ankle.

It is believed the second vehicle was a dark 4x4, driven by a woman with blonde hair.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage that could help the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200406212. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies