Appeal for Witnesses after motorcyclist injured in Portsmouth collision

Published: 20th October 2020 13:21

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Portsmouth left a man with serious injuries.

The collision happened at around 1.15pm yesterday (19 October) on Church Road, at the junction with Tottenham Road.

A blue and white motorcycle was driving on Church Road when the collision happened, the second vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The rider, a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth, suffered potentially serious injuries to his knee and ankle.

It is believed the second vehicle was a dark 4x4, driven by a woman with blonde hair.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage that could help the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200406212. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

