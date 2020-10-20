Groundlings Theatre announce the last UK performance of acclaimed Judy Garland tribute act for 2020

Published: 20th October 2020 15:21

This November, Groundlings Theatre is excited to announce that tickets for the acclaimed Judy Garland tribute "One Lady, One night... Judy!" are now on sale.

A night filled with some of the oscar-winning legends most popular hit songs, accompanied by anecdotes of the showbiz giants career, this debut performance at Groundlings Theatre will leave audiences inspirited.

The evening will serve as the last performance of the year for "One Lady, One night... Judy!" and seats are limited, so this is an unmissable opportunity for Judy Garland fans and musical lovers alike.

Groundlings Theatre production coordinator Amy Harrison comments "We are really excited to have such an acclaimed tribute act come to our stage. In these trying times, spirits need to be kept high, and we believe that this performance will do just the job and then some!"

The performance will be brought to life by an industry accomplished tin pan alley band and will feature live locals from the West End veteran and creator of the international Cassidy Connors Show. One lady One Night - Judy! will take place at Groundlings Theatre on the 14th of November and the venue has been given the 'Good to Go' status by visit England, so audience safety is assured, in a socially distanced audience environment.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.groundlings.co.uk or via the phone on 02392 737370.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.