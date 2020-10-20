Have you seen Michael Papworth?

Published: 20th October 2020 15:51

The 82-year-old was last seen in the Marmion Road area of Southsea just after 1pm today, 20 October.

His family are concerned for his welfare.

Michael is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, he has a grey beard and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue waterproof jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms, a navy blue scarf tucked into his jacket, black lace-up shoes, and a faded blue cap.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since this afternoon please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting 1018 of today's date.

