Have you seen Michael Papworth?

Published: 20th October 2020 15:51

The 82-year-old was last seen in the Marmion Road area of Southsea just after 1pm today, 20 October.

Hampshire Constabulary Logo on a blue background

His family are concerned for his welfare.

Michael is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, he has a grey beard and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue waterproof jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms, a navy blue scarf tucked into his jacket, black lace-up shoes, and a faded blue cap.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since this afternoon please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting 1018 of today's date.

