Half-term outdoor fun in Hampshire

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:49

Hampshire County Council's outdoor attractions are ready to welcome visitors this half-term with a range of exciting socially distanced activities for people of all ages.

Councillor Seán Woodward, Executive Member for Recreation and Heritage at Hampshire County Council, said:

"Residents and visitors looking to spend a day out in Hampshire have five stunning country parks and one of the largest outdoor adventure centres in Britain to choose from. Our venues offer a wide range of activities from educational self-guided nature trails to exhilarating off-road cycling. Visit Calshot Activities Centre, located on the shores of the Solent, to get out on the water and experience kayaking or wind surfing.

"We know that time spent outdoors is great for people's wellbeing as well as their physical health, and our staff are continuing to work hard across all our sites to provide COVID-secure recreational activities that are strictly in line with the latest Government guidance."

Here are a just a few of the family activities available this half-term holiday from 24 October to 1 November:

Help Wendy Witch along the Spooky Cauldron Trail at Queen Elizabeth Country Park to find the missing ingredients for her spell

Rent a wildlife pack at Lepe Country Park and discover the different birds, plants and insects that can be found around the park

Become a marine explorer at Calshot Activities Centre and discover the Solent's amazing seashore life.

The County Council's country parks and Calshot Activities Centre all offer cafes with takeaway food and refreshments. COVID-secure table service is available at Royal Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, Staunton and Lepe country parks. Visitors are asked to make cashless payments as far as possible.

Further information about things to do in Hampshire this half-term is available at www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo

Councillor Woodward added: "To help protect one another from further spread of coronavirus, we encourage anyone aged 13 and above to download the NHS COVID-19 app, which is a vital part of the NHS Test and Trace service. The app is any easy and secure way to check into the County Council's venues by simply scanning the QR posters on display.

"We all have a part to play in keeping Hampshire safe and we ask that visitors continue to: wash their hands regularly; wear a face covering when in enclosed spaces such as our visitor centres and gift shops; follow the rule of six; and socially distance from others who are not in their household."

Information about coronavirus and general COVID-19 advice for Hampshire residents can be found at www.hants.gov.uk/socialcareandhealth/coronavirus

