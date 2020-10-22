https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Paulsgrove

Published: 22nd October 2020 18:41

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at knife point at the One Stop store in Paulsgrove on Wednesday 21 October.


At 9.39pm two men entered the store on Allaway Avenue with a knife and stole cigarettes and money. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident. He is described as follows:

  • Approximately 30-years-old
  • Around 5ft7
  • Medium build
  • White
  • Balding with a lump/scar on his forehead.

Hampshire Constabulary would also like to speak with a second man who is described as:

  • Between 20 and 30-years-old
  • Around 5ft9
  • Slim build
  • White
  • Wearing a green/khaki padded jacket.

Hampshire Constabulary are also seeking private CCTV or dash cam footage in the area opposite the One Stop store in Allaway Avenue between 9.30 and 9.50pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44200409931.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

