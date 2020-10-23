Portsmouth communities respond to the vote against free school dinners

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:47

Following the recent Parliamentary vote against providing free school meals to children, Portsmouth businesses and communities are pulling together out of the kindness of their hearts to provide food to those in need.

Wild Thyme Wholefoods (Palmerston Road, Southsea) announced:

"We know that some families will be let down and worried by the removal of free school dinners this half term, and we, like other small businesses we've seen around the country, would like to do our bit to help those struggling.

"So, if you're finding it hard to make ends meet and were relying on a free lunch for your children this half term, then we are offering a free packed lunch on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. We are a vegan business so all the lunches will be plant based.

To order, drop us an inbox; no questions will be asked about your personal circumstances, we just need you to be able to collect from the shop."

Similarly, Landport Community Centre (Charles Street, Old Portsmouth) posted the following to their Facebook page:

"For pupils and their families at Arundel Court Academy and ARK Dickens Academy receiving free school meals.

The staff at Landport Community Centre do not want our local community children and families to go hungry through the half-term. We cannot provide meals for everyone, but we certainly can offer help to those struggling families within our local community.

"At Landport Community Centre, Charles Street, Portsmouth, PO1 1JD. Monday, 26th - Friday, 30th October. We have socially distanced seating to accommodate up to 22 individuals, plus 2 baby high-seats, each day, for 5 days.

"Arundel Court Academy families please arrive at 12 pm, ARK Dickens Academy families please arrive at 12.30 pm. Please be aware that all families will be expected to sign our Covid-19 Track and Trace document, have their temperature taken and use the hand sanitising lotion on arrival.

"Meal options are (vegetarian options available, plus desserts): Fish Fingers, chips and baked beans or vegetables, Chicken Nuggets, chips and baked beans or vegetables, Beef, Chicken or Veggie Burger, chips and baked beans or vegetables, Mini Pizza/Hot Dogs/Mac' n Cheese, Jacket Potatoes, cheese and beans with salad, Sausage and Mash with vegetables. Plus we have some specials too: Soup of the Day...Casseroles...Pasta Dishes...Cottage Pie."

"Please contact Bev Tiller or Ben Morris to let them know if you would like to join us through half-term - you'll be made very welcome."

If you or your business/community are offering free meals for children of school age, please get in touch via the AboutMyArea Portsmouth Facebook page so we can spread the word.

