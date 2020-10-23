https://analytics.google.
Less than one week left to apply for secondary school places for September 2021 in Portsmouth

Published: 23rd October 2020 13:01

The application window to apply for secondary school places in September 2021 will be closing soon - so parents are urged to apply as soon as possible.

Parents can apply online until midnight Saturday 31 October 2020 here.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "It's such an important decision, so to be in with the very best chance of children getting a place at their preferred school, I'd encourage parents to apply online - today. The online application process is quick and easy to use."

There is an 'Information for Parents 2021/22' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process.  Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to transfer to secondary school on Monday 1 March 2021.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
