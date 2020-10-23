Looking towards an active future for Hampshire

Published: 23rd October 2020 13:35

Hampshire County Council has welcomed 130 delegates to an online summit to help shape the county's green and healthy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from district, parish and town councils, local enterprise partnerships, walking groups, cycling groups, access forums, town and transport planners and many others with an interest in how Hampshire's streets work for people walking and cycling attended the summit to share ideas and expertise.

Councillor Rob Humby, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Environment at Hampshire County Council, said: "We are committed to involving our partners and communities, and the feedback and ideas we've heard will help to inform our new walking and cycling design principles. We know that transport is the second highest source of carbon emissions in Hampshire, so how we choose to move about is a key factor in how successful we will be in meeting Hampshire's Climate Change target of net zero carbon by 2050."

"I'm very grateful to everyone who has spent the time to share their experiences and their views to helps us shape plans for the future of travel and transport in Hampshire."

The summit followed a county-wide survey of the public's opinions on active travel, to which nearly 3,000 people responded. The survey gathered views and experiences from Hampshire residents on what it is like to walk, scoot, cycle, use a wheelchair, mobility scooter or a pushchair for day-to-day journeys to work, school or the shops.

Evidence and feedback from the summit and the survey will be used to inform the County Council's Local Transport Plan which will guide future investment and decision making within the County Council in relation to transport.

Councillor Judith Grajewski, Executive Member for Public Health at Hampshire County Council, said: "Our ambition is to build thriving communities by making local places healthy and safe, and developing our environment to support active travel. Travelling actively by walking, cycling or scooting can make a positive difference to health by keeping us physically and mentally fit, helping us become more resilient to handle life's ups and downs.

"More people walking and cycling in our communities means fewer short car journeys are taken which will improve the quality of the air, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of cleaner, healthier, safer and quieter streets."

Watch a summary of the survey results here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.