'Diving Deep: HMS Invincible 1744' Interactive Exhibition Opens Next Week

Published: 23rd October 2020 15:10

Yesterday, AboutMyArea were invited to attend the launch of a new, interactive exhibition at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in the Historic Dockyard.

The Diving Deep: HMS Invincible 1744 display will take visitors from land to seabed as it tells the story of the game changing warship and the three-year archaeological project to save it.

Collaboration between the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Chatham Historic Dockyard, Maritime Archaeology Sea Trust and Bournemouth University showcases some of the superb collection of everyday 18th century artefacts that were found onboard.

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the exhibition is launching for October half term and has been adapted to be accessible despite COVID restrictions. It is intended to provide a legacy for the three-year-long excavation.

We asked Dr Eileen Clegg, Community Archaeological Producer at the Museum, about the challenges first and foremost of launching an interactive family exhibition under such strict guidelines around social distancing.

“A lot of museums have had to take out interactive exhibitions,” she explained, “so we decided we were going to have lashings of hand sanitiser and we were going to make hand sanitising an activity, a fun activity!

“There 19 hand sanitisers in this exhibition, finding them all is a challenge, and we are encouraging children to meet that challenge. As we cannot sanitise the things people will touch, for example actual rope from the HMS Invincible, instead we are going to sanitize the people!

“Lots of different people, from the Ship's Captain to the divers from the wreck, will advise children to sanitize their hands explaining why they should do so, and that's how we will manage to keep this a family, fun exhibition during the pandemic.”

It is certainly reassuring whilst making your way around the many exhibits and interactive elements that it is safe to interact and learn more about this historically significant ship and the incredible story of its excavation.

HMS Invincible was originally a key part of the French Navy; launched in 1744 she was captured by the British Navy in 1747 and sank in 1758 when she hit a sandbank in the East Solent. Invincible was so highly valued by the Royal Navy that a competition was launched for her recovery. Despite original ideas, including that put forward by diver John Lethbridge, inventor of the first underwater diving machine, it remained on the seabed, eventually hidden by the Solent’s shifting sands.

In 1979, local fisherman Arthur Mack discovered the wreck, and plans were put in place to survey the site and secure its protection.

“There are very few people who can see this wreck on the seabed’” explained Dr Clegg, “so what we've tried to do is bring the wreck to the land using modern techniques. Photogrammetry has been around for a while, but underwater archaeologists are increasingly using it to record wreck sites, which is essentially a photograph of the wreck on the sea bed.

“Underwater cameras simply take hundreds of photos and computer software stitches those photos back together again. Our archaeologists discovered they could even measure from it to an accuracy of roughly a couple of millimetres, whilst previously, where you would have to spend years and years measuring everything on order to produce an accurate drawing, now you can simply take photographs.”

The photogrammetry Dr Clegg describes forms just one of the many interactive exhibits on show. Others detail the unique aspects of what was a cutting-edge vessel and why it was so coveted by the Royal Navy.

“She's like a Ferrari in comparison to an estate car. The Royal Navy loved her design so much that by the Battle of Trafalgar, 16 out of the 28 ships were based on Invincible lines, so she becomes the backbone of the Royal Navy. It was commonplace in Europe for countries to capture each other’s ships to measure them and copy them,” Dr Clegg told us.

Like the Mary Rose Museum the Diving Deep Exhibition contains some of the everyday artefacts used by those on board, objects that help us understand what life must have been like. We asked Dr Clegg if anything new had been added to the knowledge we already had of 18th Century naval life.

“This ship was actually excavated in 1980s and then later by MAST (Maritime Archaeological Trust) between 2000-17/18, and a lot of interpretation and understanding of 18th century ships has been based on what we found on Invincible, for example on Victory, the interpretations of how the tables were set came from Invincible. The square plates found help explain where the phrase ‘a square meal’ comes from. It’s not just that it’s an important ship, the excavation of her has taught us a lot about life on board.”

Giles Richardson, one of the divers involved in this fascinating and painstaking project echoed these thoughts,

“Normally, when you work on a shipwreck, it’s a pile of cannons and maybe a few bits of wood. But this one is like you’ve chopped the whole ship and half and laid it on the seabed, just like the Mary Rose, so all the artefacts you would want from a warship are there, not just the guns but all the rigging equipment to go with it. We even found gun wads, which are the little cushions to hold the cannon balls in place, made from bits of old rope, no one else had those because they would not have survived anywhere else.

“I found an hour glass which still functioned, and we also found ropes, some of them with little labels on, which told you which part of the ship they should be, this in turn told us that these sailors could read and write. We found bits of food and one my favourite finds was the officers wig curlers, as they had to look smart to look the part, so every morning their servants would be curling their wigs for them, on a ship in the middle of the Atlantic.”

Giles was one of several divers who worked in teams of eight to ten, six hours a day, uncovering Invincible’s hidden treasures. Their work forms part of one of the most impressive exhibits as footage of them, shot by underwater Cameraman Michael Pitts (Blue Planet, The Secret Life of Plants), is brought to vivid life over three large screens. The fact that Pitt worked as a volunteer on this project underlines the passion, enthusiasm, and love everyone involved had for Invincible, as Giles Richardson told us with a beaming smile,

“If divers were going to pick an interesting ship to work on this would definitely be it. I’m an archaeological diver and also work for MAST, so its something very close to my heart and it’s the best job in the world!”

Details of the exhibition can be found at: https://www.historicdockyard.co.uk/news/item/1118-half-term-october-2020

